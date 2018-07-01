Press enter to search
Jana Foods Organic Kingdom Organic British Cheddar Cheese

Jana Foods' new Organic Kingdom line of premium USDA-certified organic British cheddar cheeses is said to be expertly handcrafted and sourced from the birthplace of cheddar cheese in Somerset, England. The line comprises four varieties: Mild Organic Cheddar, a smooth, creamy cheddar for the whole family; Mature Organic Cheddar, a balanced-tasting cheddar, suitable for sandwiches; Extra Mature Organic Cheddar, a bold, distinctive cheddar suitable for adding a “zing” to salads; and Vintage Organic Cheddar, a rich, delightfully complex cheddar and special addition to any cheese board. The cheeses retail in 7-ounce portions. Suggested retail price varies.

