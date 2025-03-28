 Skip to main content

Instacart Brings Exclusive Benefits to United MileagePlus Credit Cards

Grocery tech company expanding long-standing relationship with Chase
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Instacart Cards Main Image
Eligible United MileagePlus cardmembers can now gain access to a complimentary Instacart+ membership, discounts on annual Instacart+ renewals, and monthly in-app credits, depending on the card.

Instacart has grown its long-standing relationship with Chase to provide a number of new shopping benefits to United MileagePlus cardmembers. Now eligible cardmembers can gain access to a complimentary Instacart+ membership, discounts on annual Instacart+ renewals, and monthly in-app credits, depending on the card.

Once cardmembers join Instacart+, they also get hundreds of dollars of additional Instacart annual benefits, among them free family sharing of $0 grocery delivery fees, a subscription to Peacock at no additional cost and a subscription to New York Times Cooking at no additional cost.

“Over the past few years, we’ve introduced Chase cardmembers to the benefits of Instacart and Instacart+, and today we’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship even further by bringing United MileagePlus Cardmembers into the fold,” said Heather Rivera, VP, strategy, corporate development and partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As anyone who travels often can attest, there is nothing more comforting than having your groceries or a last-minute purchase delivered effortlessly to your front door — either to your home, or your home away from home. Instacart is here to help do the shopping so that  cardmembers can spend more of their time on what matters most, whether that’s relaxing on vacation or focusing on their business trip.” 

Following is a breakdown of the exclusive Instacart benefits for the United MileagePlus Cards, which will allow cardmembers get anything they need before, during or after a trip in as fast as 30 minutes:

  • The United Explorer Card: Complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership with 25% off annual membership afterwards through Dec, 31, 2027, plus up to $120 in Instacart credits annually.
  • The United Quest Card: Complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership with 50% off annual membership afterwards through Dec. 31, 2027, plus up to $180 in Instacart credits annually.
  • The United Club Card: Complimentary Instacart+ membership (through Dec. 31, 2027, or 12 months, whichever is longer) and up to $240 in Instacart credits annually.
  • The United Business Card: Complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership with 25% off annual membership afterwards through Dec. 31, 2027, plus up to $120 in Instacart credits annually.
  • The United Club Business Card: Complimentary Instacart+ membership (through Dec. 31. 2027, or 12 months, whichever is longer) and up to $240 in Instacart credits annually.

To access the benefits, United MileagePlus Cardmembers must sign up for Instacart and enroll their eligible United MileagePlus Card to redeem the offer. 

The new Instacart benefits are part of a portfolio-wide update of the United MileagePlus Cards, which aims to enable cardmembers to have a more rewarding, valuable and personalized flying experience with United. In the near future, Instacart plans to reveal additional ways that it will partner with New York-based Chase.

Grocery tech company Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners, including unique brand names, to deliver from 100,000-plus stores across more than 15,000 cities in the United States and Canada. 

