Instacart Brings Exclusive Benefits to United MileagePlus Credit Cards

Following is a breakdown of the exclusive Instacart benefits for the United MileagePlus Cards, which will allow cardmembers get anything they need before, during or after a trip in as fast as 30 minutes:

The United Explorer Card: Complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership with 25% off annual membership afterwards through Dec, 31, 2027, plus up to $120 in Instacart credits annually.

The United Quest Card: Complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership with 50% off annual membership afterwards through Dec. 31, 2027, plus up to $180 in Instacart credits annually.

The United Club Card: Complimentary Instacart+ membership (through Dec. 31, 2027, or 12 months, whichever is longer) and up to $240 in Instacart credits annually.

The United Business Card: Complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership with 25% off annual membership afterwards through Dec. 31, 2027, plus up to $120 in Instacart credits annually.

The United Club Business Card: Complimentary Instacart+ membership (through Dec. 31. 2027, or 12 months, whichever is longer) and up to $240 in Instacart credits annually.

To access the benefits, United MileagePlus Cardmembers must sign up for Instacart and enroll their eligible United MileagePlus Card to redeem the offer.

The new Instacart benefits are part of a portfolio-wide update of the United MileagePlus Cards, which aims to enable cardmembers to have a more rewarding, valuable and personalized flying experience with United. In the near future, Instacart plans to reveal additional ways that it will partner with New York-based Chase.

Grocery tech company Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners, including unique brand names, to deliver from 100,000-plus stores across more than 15,000 cities in the United States and Canada.