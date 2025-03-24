 Skip to main content

Mercatus, 1WorldSync Team Up to Enrich Content for Grocers

Partnership aims to ultimately create more relevant digital experiences for shoppers
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
1worldsync mercatus
Grocery tech firms 1WorldSync and Mercatus have entered into a new partnership designed to benefit grocers, brands and shoppers.

In another example of grocery tech collaboration, 1WorldSync is now the primary provider of content syndication services for retailers powered by Mercatus.

Product content solution provider 1WorldSync and digital solutions provider Mercatus are teaming up to enhance product data management, streamline rich content syndication and optimize user-generated content across the Mercatus’s retailer network, which includes more than 1,800 regional and independent store locations across North America.

[RELATED: Suzy Monford to Speak on AI at GroceryTech 2025]

According to the companies, Mercatus' retailers will benefit from enhanced tools that enrich online product listings, improve search visibility and streamline the overall shopping journey from discovery through checkout. CPGs, meanwhile, can syndicate supply chain and e-commerce content via the 1WorldSync platform to Mercatus retailers. That includes rich content and access to the PowerReviews ratings and review platform that has been shown to increase product detail page engagement and conversions.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"As digital commerce continues to evolve, the need for grocery retailers to deliver high-quality, comprehensive product content is more critical than ever," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "Partnering with Mercatus strengthens our ability to support both CPG brands and retailers in delivering seamless, data-driven e-commerce experiences by ensuring product information is accurate, compelling and optimized for conversion."

Sylvain Perrier, president and COO of Mercatus, agreed that the arrangement benefits many stakeholders. "In today's increasingly competitive digital grocery market space, retailers win customer trust by delivering accurate, compelling, and personalized product experiences. Our partnership with 1WorldSync empowers retailers to easily manage and enrich their product content, eliminate friction from online shopping and provide customers with an exceptional digital experience that builds long-term loyalty,” he remarked.

Mercatus is sharing industry insights at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas. The company is leading a session, “Turn Data into Dollars: How Data Intelligence is Reshaping Grocery,” on June 11.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds