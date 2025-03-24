Mercatus, 1WorldSync Team Up to Enrich Content for Grocers
"As digital commerce continues to evolve, the need for grocery retailers to deliver high-quality, comprehensive product content is more critical than ever," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "Partnering with Mercatus strengthens our ability to support both CPG brands and retailers in delivering seamless, data-driven e-commerce experiences by ensuring product information is accurate, compelling and optimized for conversion."
Sylvain Perrier, president and COO of Mercatus, agreed that the arrangement benefits many stakeholders. "In today's increasingly competitive digital grocery market space, retailers win customer trust by delivering accurate, compelling, and personalized product experiences. Our partnership with 1WorldSync empowers retailers to easily manage and enrich their product content, eliminate friction from online shopping and provide customers with an exceptional digital experience that builds long-term loyalty,” he remarked.
Mercatus is sharing industry insights at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas. The company is leading a session, “Turn Data into Dollars: How Data Intelligence is Reshaping Grocery,” on June 11.