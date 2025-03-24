Mercatus, 1WorldSync Team Up to Enrich Content for Grocers

Grocery tech firms 1WorldSync and Mercatus have entered into a new partnership designed to benefit grocers, brands and shoppers.

In another example of grocery tech collaboration, 1WorldSync is now the primary provider of content syndication services for retailers powered by Mercatus.

Product content solution provider 1WorldSync and digital solutions provider Mercatus are teaming up to enhance product data management, streamline rich content syndication and optimize user-generated content across the Mercatus’s retailer network, which includes more than 1,800 regional and independent store locations across North America.

[RELATED: Suzy Monford to Speak on AI at GroceryTech 2025]

According to the companies, Mercatus' retailers will benefit from enhanced tools that enrich online product listings, improve search visibility and streamline the overall shopping journey from discovery through checkout. CPGs, meanwhile, can syndicate supply chain and e-commerce content via the 1WorldSync platform to Mercatus retailers. That includes rich content and access to the PowerReviews ratings and review platform that has been shown to increase product detail page engagement and conversions.