Impossible Foods has grown its industry-leading plant-based meat portfolio with a leaner version of its flagship Impossible Beef product: Impossible Beef Lite. The product features 21 grams of protein, no trans fat or cholesterol, and 75% less saturated fat, as well as 45% less total fat than 90/10 lean beef from cows. It’s also a good source of fiber, iron, B vitamins, zinc, and potassium while featuring 33% less sodium than a competing plant-based beef product. Impossible Beef Lite tastes and cooks like lean ground animal beef, and can be easily added to such dishes as tacos, chilis, stir-fries, soups and lasagna. Additionally, as with all Impossible Beef products, the item’s creation uses a fraction of the land and water used when raising animals for lean ground beef, and generates much fewer greenhouse-gas emissions.Impossible Beef Lite is the fourth product launched by Impossible Foods in 2023, following the debut of three plant-based chicken products last month.A 12-ounce pack of Impossible Beef Lite retails for a suggested $8.99.