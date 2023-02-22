Impossible Chicken Products

The most recent products from plant-based brand Impossible Foods are Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets & Patties and Impossible Chicken Tenders, a move that doubles the company’s plant-based chicken portfolio to six products. Designed especially for heat-seeking palates, the spicy items feature a custom seasoning blend that adds a kick to the crispy, juicy, tender bite of the original Impossible Chicken recipe. They can be found in the frozen aisle of select national retailers starting this month, ready to heat in the air fryer, oven or microwave. Featuring a savory blend of spices in a larger, elongated shape, the tenders can be used for a range of different eating styles, including wraps, salads and baskets. These will also start arriving in retailers’ frozen aisles this month, as well as being available at select restaurants across the country. A serving of any of the three products packs 10-12 grams of protein, but no cholesterol and less total fat and less saturated fat than their animal counterparts. Like all Impossible products, they also have a significantly smaller footprint than animal chicken, according to the company. A 13.5-ounce bag of either spicy product and a 12-ounce bag of the tenders each retail for a suggested $8.99.