Hy-Vee Teams Up With Women's Soccer League

Hy-Vee is supporting its hometown team by becoming the Official Grocery, Convenience Store and Floral Retailer for the Kansas City National Women's Soccer League (KC NWSL).

Hy-Vee, a founding partner of KC NWSL, is teaming up with the Kansas-based club to provide several engaging elements of the match-day experience, both inside Legends Field and in local broadcasts.

“Hy-Vee is synonymous with Kansas City,” said KC NWSL COO Amber Cox. “Their philosophy of service, quality and the betterment of our community lines up incredibly well with our club’s commitment to ‘Play for Kansas City.’ We’re looking forward to partnering with Hy-Vee in many ways throughout this multi-year partnership to continue making Kansas City a special place to live and work.”

For each game, Hy-Vee will bring fans the “Save of the Match” highlighting the top moment from Kansas City’s goalkeepers. The Save of the Match will air on all local television broadcasts on KCTV/KSMO, as well as the team’s social media channels. Hy-Vee’s partnership with KC NWSL also includes in-stadium promotions, giving fans the opportunity to take home Hy-Vee gift cards and other special memorabilia. Additionally, fans can meet several of their favorite KC NWSL players at special meet-and-greet opportunities at Hy-Vee stores throughout the season.

“Kansas City has been home to Hy-Vee stores for more than 30 years,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By teaming up with the KC NWSL, this is yet another way we can support our local community while also promoting the importance of health and wellness. We also knew we wanted to be a part of the excitement of this inaugural season for the team.”

Kansas City NWSL became an expansion team in December 2020. Playing in the Soccer Capital of America, the team has received the support of fans, with nearly 3,000 season ticket members, and regular season match attendance of approximately 5,000.

In other sports news, women’s professional basketball is getting support from HelloFresh. The meal kit company recently became the first meal kit sponsor of the Women's National Basketball Association’s New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks teams. The partnership will incorporate digital marketing, cross-promotion, in-arena signage, and special deals and giveaways for fans of both teams.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Berlin-based HelloFresh is No. 74 on The PG 100.