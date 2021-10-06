Hy-Vee, Google Cloud Join Forces to Boost Grocer’s Digital Offerings

Hy-Vee Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud so that the Midwestern grocer can enhance its digital offerings, both in-store and online. The retailer is deploying a range of solutions powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online program, to integrate its virtual dietitian services, to enable customers to schedule COVID-19 and other vaccinations online, and more.

Created to make it easier for customers to do their grocery shopping online, Google Cloud’s solutions, localized information and features will allow Hy-Vee to provide more personalized service; simplified ordering, pickup and delivery; and predictive shopping carts.

“The pandemic accelerated many digital initiatives for Hy-Vee as consumers shifted the way they shopped at our stores,” noted Aaron Wiese, president, digital growth, and co-COO of Hy-Vee. “Google Cloud is helping us provide a unique and more personalized experience as we work to integrate all our digital platforms and look to further simplify the customer’s interaction with our services – whether that be in our aisles in person or online.”

“Hy-Vee is leading the way in bringing innovative technologies to its customers,” said Jim Anderson, managing director for Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud. “We’re proud to partner with Hy-Vee to streamline processes and power innovative digital experiences. As they look toward the future, our services will help accelerate the grocer’s plans to be the best place to shop.”

Also, with the recent rollout of Hy-Vee Plus membership, the grocer is introducing more perks and benefits for its shoppers, among them more personalized coupons, an integrated shopping experience through its app, and an improved online shopping experience, as well as the usual services that customers expect. The ongoing integration of Google Cloud services will help Hy-Vee debut future cutting-edge offerings.

Earlier this year, Albertsons Cos. and Google Cloud revealed their own multiyear partnership to make shopping easier and more convenient for Albertsons’ millions of customers across the country, merging the grocer’s broad reach and retail know-how with Google Cloud’s capacity for customer-centric disruptive innovation.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on PG’s list.