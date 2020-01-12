Hy-Vee Plus Premium Membership Debuts

Hy-Vee Inc. has introduced Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers the grocer’s customers additional savings and exclusive benefits and services across the store, whether in-store or online. Membership in the program is $99 annually.

Hy-Vee Plus premium membership will confer such exclusive benefits as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a savings of $9.95 per order); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pickup (a savings of $9.95 per order); and a personal concierge service.

Customers already enrolled in the existing $99 Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program, which offers customers free grocery delivery, will automatically be switched to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost. Further, current users of the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service who don’t have Hy-Vee Plus membership can keep using the service as usual, with no change in service offerings or fees.

“After listening to the evolving needs of our customers, we designed our Hy-Vee Plus premium membership,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “This membership is unlike any other program in the industry and blends our greatest services — both in-store and online — into an affordable experience that brings incredible value to our customers. Our membership offers additional savings on top of our already popular Fuel Saver + Perks program.”

Among the initial Hy-Vee Plus premium membership benefits are:

Additional Fuel Savings: Every time a member shops using a Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks card, they can earn an additional 3-cent Fuel Saver reward on every in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase, on top of any Fuel Saver rewards that customers can earn today.

Free Aisles Online Delivery: Members who shop Hy-Vee Aisles Online get free, unlimited standard grocery delivery on Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders, where available.

Free Two-Hour Express Pickup: Members get free, unlimited two-hour express grocery pickup on Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders.

Red Line Access/Concierge Service: Members will have exclusive access to “Red Line,” a designated telephone number for premium members only, staffed by Hy-Vee experts and personal shoppers.

Exclusive Monthly Deals and Offers: Each month, members can enjoy exclusive deals and offers across the store. For instance, in December, members get 20% discounts on DSW footwear, Joe Fresh apparel, in-store floral purchases and more. Members will also receive one free select item each month; in December, members receive a free seasonal floral bouquet.

Customers can sign up for Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at their local Hy-Vee store or online. To become a member, a customer must have an active Hy-Vee account.

Hy-Vee Plus premium membership gift cards are also available to buy at all of the chain’s stores.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.