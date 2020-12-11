Target Hits Bullseye for 80M Loyalty Members

Target is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its loyalty program, Target Circle, by offering its nearly 80 million members more ways to save this holiday season.

Target Circle members will have access to more offers this holiday season — from Black Friday Now to last-minute shopping — all in one place, with no membership fee required.

The retailer said that it will offer Target guests nearly 1 million additional deals throughout the holidays, compared with last year.

The retailer has also expanded the assortment available via its same-day services, including Order Pickup, Drive Up and Shipt.

"In just one year, it's been amazing to see how our guests have embraced Target Circle, saving millions of dollars and helping give back to their local communities," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer at Target. "Heading into the holidays, our nearly 80 million members – and growing – will have access to even more great deals. Combined with the safety and ease of our contactless same-day services, it's an unparalleled offer – with no membership fee required."

Earlier this week Target said that it was embarking on a "strategic, long-term partnership to transform the beauty landscape" by installing Ulta Beauty shops in Target stores. The “shop-in-shop” concept will offer established and emerging prestige brands online and in at least 100 select Target locations nationwide, beginning next year. This is the first time that Target will offer prestige beauty brands, a major move for the company.

Target says it plans to install "hundreds" of Ulta shops in its stores over time. With approximately 1,000 square feet of retail space, Ulta Beauty at Target will be prominently located next to the existing beauty section.

“The durable strategy we have built has made Target a top retail destination. The ease and convenience of our stores and fulfillment services provide broad reach and relevance for the curated brands our guests love,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. “In partnership with Ulta Beauty, a company that shares our deep guest focus, we are able to expand our growing beauty business with new, exciting brands; an immersive experience; and loyalty benefits to transform how our guests shop for all their beauty needs.”

The Target-Ulta partnership seems like a natural evolution, considering that both retailers are known for excelling at curation, omnichannel engagement and guest-centric experiences. But the timing of the shop-in-shop launch comes at a time when many pandemic-wary shoppers are avoiding stores and shopping more online. In fact, lack of traffic has severely dinged same-store sales at Ulta Beauty stores this year.

Together, Target and Ulta have more than 100 million active loyalty program members across Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards. In addition to bringing guests enhanced offerings and expertise, the partnership will seek to create compelling, integrated opportunities to harness the power of these loyal customers and reward them when they shop at Ulta Beauty at Target.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with more than 1,900 locations. Bolingbrook, Illinois-based Ulta Beauty operates 1,264 stores across 50 states.