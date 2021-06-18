Hy-Vee Deploys Manhattan Associates’ Transportation Management System

Hy-Vee Inc. has chosen to implement Manhattan Associates’ transportation management system (TMS) to boost the efficiency and visibility of its logistics network and help with its supply chain operations.

Requiring a highly efficient and reliable infrastructure that could move perishable items through its distribution network with better accuracy and output, Hy-Vee opted for Manhattan’s solution, which can optimize both inbound and outbound orders holistically within a single TMS environment, as well as model transportation network changes to improve cost and service.

“Logistics processes are becoming increasingly complex, and there’s no room for error when working with delivery for perishable goods,” said Bob Howell, SVP, Americas, at Atlanta-based Manhattan Associates. “We are proud to once again partner with this innovative grocer and provide them with a proven and reliable solution that will continuously ensure quality and accuracy. We are thrilled that Hy-Vee has chosen Manhattan’s TMS technology and look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.