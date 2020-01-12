Associated Wholesalers Ups its Tech Game

BluJay Solutions, which sells global supply chain software and services, said that Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, has selected BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers solution.

AWG serves more than 1,100 member companies and over 3,100 locations throughout 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. It sought a technology that has the capability to evolve as its business does and can deliver a sound ROI, support functional requirements, and provide a flexible platform to support future growth.

BluJay demonstrated the ability to handle AWG’s varied functional requirements and offers access to a large network of carriers and partners — both key to AWG’s selection.

“We see the BluJay network and technology as a way to strengthen and enhance our communication and relationships with carriers and partners while providing advanced capabilities we were looking for in a solution,” said Richard Kearns, EVP, distribution and logistics at AWG. “In addition to participating in the large transportation network, we will benefit from a state-of-the-art platform that enables us to further standardize processes and increase productivity — and BluJay’s cloud-based TMS means we are always on the latest version of the software.”

AWG will implement BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers technology to support its inbound transportation operations. The company expects to improve efficiencies, optimization capabilities, and access to data to enhance scalability.