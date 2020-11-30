dunnhumby Names President of North America

Global data science provider dunnhumby has appointed Grant Steadman to the position of president of North America. In this new role, Steadman will grow partnerships with retailers and brands throughout the region, reporting directly to Marc Fischli, dunnhumby’s chief client officer. Steadman succeeds Jose Gomes, who is joining Google Cloud as managing director of U.S. retail industry sales.

“We are thrilled that Grant, a key member of my team for the last 10 years, is the new president of North America,” said Fischli. “For the last three years, he has helped develop and lead partnerships with key retailers and their CPG suppliers in North America and is the right leader to continue delivering on the strong momentum and growth. He is the consummate business development leader, a great and empathetic people leader, and his work with our many clients and partners around the globe has been brilliant.”

Steadman has held various leadership roles since joining dunnhumby, most recently as SVP, head of client services for North America, a position he took on in 2017. In 2011, he was president and CEO of dunnhumby Norway, where he founded dunnhumby’s joint venture company with Coop Norge, the second-largest retail group in the region. During Steadman’s time in Norway, Coop Norge grew its share of the retail market by 10%. Steadman originally joined dunnhumby in 2007 and ran the consumer markets division across 16 countries from the company’s worldwide headquarters in London.

“I am thrilled to take the helm as president of North America for dunnhumby,” noted Steadman. “I know firsthand how fantastic this team is and the great trajectory we are already on, but I also believe there are new opportunities for us to grow and evolve. I’m looking forward to leading our North America team in delivering on these opportunities and helping our clients win.”

Chicago-based dunnhumby North America has seen considerable growth over the past three years by helping clients enhance retailer-supplier collaboration and co-creating retail media businesses to deliver customer-first experiences for sustainable growth. Among the company’s current partners are Meijer, Raley’s, Metro, Spartan Nash, Casey’s General Stores, Southeastern Grocers and Ahold Delhaize.

“North America is one of the key pillars for dunnhumby’s global growth strategy, and with Grant’s background and strong leadership skills, he is the ideal choice to lead the region,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of dunnhumby. “I know Grant will be laser-focused on delivering great value and impactful results for our retail and CPG clients, as well as providing guidance and growth opportunities for the North America team.”

With a customer data science platform offering a unique mix of technology, software and consulting, dunnhumby employs more than 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.