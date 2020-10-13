Hy-Vee Selling Cereal for a Cause

Hy-Vee, Inc. is debuting an exclusive new cereal created in partnership with Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation, which will begin appearing on the grocer’s shelves across the Gopher State on Oct. 15.

The limited-edition cereal, Cousins CinnaMINN Snaps, is expected to raise $21,000 for the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation, which will donate the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, with 11 locations throughout the region.

“Kirk Cousins is a true inspiration both on and off the field,” said Matt Nickell, group VP, sports marketing at Hy-Vee. “His dedication to not only his team, but also the Minnesota community, is why we are excited to partner with him and the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation to launch this new cereal, while providing much-needed support for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.”

“Since joining the Vikings, Julie and I have been embraced by Minnesotans and have seen firsthand the supportive nature of this community,” said Cousins. “This partnership with Hy-Vee is another opportunity for us to reciprocate that support and give back to an impactful Minnesota organization like the Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities.”

Created in partnership with Hy-Vee by Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports Inc., Cousins CinnaMINN Snaps cereal will only be available while supplies last.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.