Hy-Vee Launches Gluten-Free Private Label Line

Hy-Vee Inc. has launched a new private brand available at all of the company’s 285 locations. A collection of gluten-free products at affordable prices, Good Graces was created with the purpose of making a gluten-free diet more attainable for shoppers.

“The demand for gluten-free products continues to rise, and Good Graces provides a high-quality and affordable selection of products,” said Darren Baty, EVP and chief merchandising officer for Hy-Vee. “This expansive product line ensures gluten-free options are accessible for everyone.”

The private label line will feature more than 30 products, with 60 more items in development. Good Graces items include frozen items such as pizzas, breaded chicken nuggets and pasta entrees, alongside pantry staples like pastas, soups, oatmeal, pretzels, white cheddar puffs and granola. Baking items in the collection include almond flour, coconut flour and coconut sugar, as well as six baking mixes, which will be available beginning in mid-November, just in time for the holiday baking season. The gluten-free line will also include holiday favorites like stuffing, French fried onions and condensed soups.

Additional Good Graces product lines are planned in the coming months, and customers can find the current Good Graces products at their local Hy-Vee HealthMarket or through Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online service.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 86,000 employees and operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $12 billion annually and more than 91,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.