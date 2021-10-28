Natural Grocers Reveals Customers' Favorite Store-Branded Products

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has released the winners of its first annual Best of the Best survey, which ranked shoppers' favorite store-branded products.

Last month, the natural and organic retailer invited its shoppers to participate in the customer survey, answering five questions to rank their most beloved Natural Grocers Brand products. The survey also asked customers to weigh in on their favorite organic fruit or veggie.

The results for Best of the Best survey are as follows:

Favorite Overall Natural Grocers Brand Product

Winner: Organic Dark Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt

Runner Ups: Organic Coconut Milk and Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Favorite Natural Grocers Bulk

Winner: Almond Butter

Runner Ups: Non-GMO California Almonds and Organic Rolled Oats

Favorite Natural Grocers Brand Supplement

Winner: Women's Probiotics

Runner Ups: Turmeric Extract 300 mg and Zinc Quercetin

Favorite 100% Organic Produce

Winner: Organic Hass Avocados

Runner Ups: Organic Bananas and Organic Baby Spinach

Favorite Organic Product (includes Natural Grocers Brand products and produce)

Winner: Organic Hass Avocados

Runner Ups: Organic Blueberries and Organic Bananas

Launched in 2018, the Natural Grocers Brand now boasts more than 750 premium products. The specialty retailer's products reflect the retailer’s values – supporting small farmers, family businesses and environmental stewardship. Its guidelines don't permit hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives.

In other news, Natural Grocers recently opened up its online reservations for Thanksgiving turkeys. Customers can pre-order various humanely raised turkeys by Oct. 31.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.