11/03/2021

Hy-Vee Aims to Recruit, Support Vets and Active-Duty Military

Month-long campaign features checkout roundup campaign, hiring effort
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Hy-Vee's annual Homefront initiative encompasses several components, including checkout donations and a free Veterans Day breakfast, along with an effort to hire vets and current service members transitioning to civilian life.

Hy-Vee Inc. has kicked off a month-long campaign to honor military veterans and active-duty members of the armed forces in the communities it serves, as well as raise awareness of and support for organizations that assist vets, active-duty military members and their families.

The campaign is part of the company’s annual Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which encompasses several components, among them the Hy-Vee Homefront Round-Up program at checkout and a free Veterans Day breakfast, along with an effort to hire veterans and current service members transitioning to civilian life.

Hy-Vee’s Hiring Heroes program actively seeks out vets and active-duty military members to work for the grocer and its eight subsidiaries. Throughout the month of November, Hy-Vee will hold special virtual events for vets and service members returning to civilian life to find out about career opportunities across its eight-state Midwestern market area. The company provides such benefits for vets as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility. 

For its annual Homefront Round Up, Hy-Vee works with its customers to raise money to help veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser runs through Nov. 14 at more than 285 Hy-Vee stores and 17 Dollar Fresh stores across the grocer’s eight-state footprint. Shoppers can make donations when checking out in a store or online through Aisles Online on Hy-Vee’s website. The grocer will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds going to Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Further, Hy-Vee will mark Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11 by providing a free breakfast to all vets and active-duty military members. The buffet-style breakfast will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. Breakfasts will also be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots. All Dollar Fresh locations will feature free doughnuts and coffee for vets and active-duty military members on Nov. 11. In addition to the free breakfast, vets will also receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh on Veterans Day.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 86,000 employees and operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $12 billion annually and more than 91,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

