Walmart Launches Website to Help Vets and Families Succeed

Walmart has rolled out a “Find-a-Future” website to help veterans and military spouses achieve their professional goals. Walmart associates and non-associates can register free on the site, use tools to audit their current skills and experience, and connect with the right partners to help build a roadmap across three paths:

Finding an employment opportunity at Walmart;

Gaining the education to help achieve future goals; and

Growing businesses and bringing their product or service to market as an entrepreneur.

The site is part of Walmart’s commitment to create opportunities for vets and military spouses. Last year, the company achieved its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment of hiring 250,000 veterans since 2013.

“As we look forward, we’re excited to continue our momentum while also becoming more involved in creating high-quality veteran and military spouse experiences through the platform,” noted Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart’s military and STEM programs. “Find-a-Future is the next step for Walmart to serve veterans and military spouses while helping us build relationships across this community.”

Walmart’s external partnerships with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes program and Student Veterans of America are additional resources for veterans. Meanwhile, the company’s internal programs, which include Live Better U, enable front-line associates to earn degrees and improve their work skills for only $1 a day.

“By bringing all of these resources together through the Find-a-Future platform, we can help veterans and military spouses advance their economic opportunities and well-being in so many ways,” the company said.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates about 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.