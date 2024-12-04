Hussmann Debuts New Outdoor CO2 Condensing Unit

Hussmann's new outdoor CO2 condensing unit is designed for even the most demanding environments.

Hussmann Corp. is expanding its Evolve Technologies portfolio with a new outdoor CO 2 condensing unit (OCU) engineered for low- or medium-temperature applications. Ultimately, the unit is designed for greater efficiency and versatility in refrigeration for grocery stores, c-stores and fuel stations.

According to Hussmann, a Panasonic company based in Bridgeton, Mo., the compact OCU can be used in warehouse unit cooler applications and small walk-in coolers. Retailers can take advantage of flexibility in placement, thanks to the unit’s size and design, and can also gain real-time insights via Panasonic control hardware and software that allow for remote monitoring.

[RELATED: Fareway Adds Solar Efficiency to Relocated Store in Iowa]

In addition to its versatility and reduced noise levels, the 4-hoursepower unit offers sustainability benefits. The Hussman OCU uses a natural low-GWP refrigerant and features variable speed compressors and advanced control boards. Exceeding Department of Energy (DOE) standards, the system runs in a temperature range of –40° to +23° Fahrenheit and can function effectively at ambient temperatures up to 113° Fahrenheit.

From a maintenance perspective, the new unit has a removable exterior for full and easy access to components, electrical and piping. In addition, the serviceable components have been placed in areas with access ports and valves.

The innovations continue at Hussmann into the new year, as the company is planning to add a 10-horsepower OCU in 2025 for larger walk-in cooler and warehouse unit coolers.