How Simbe Is Focusing on Fresh

Simbe's customized intelligence suite for fresh department includes a feature that allows for HQ or regional staff to assess freshness remotely.

Simbe is upping the ante on its solutions for grocers' fresh departments. This week, the company is introducing a multimodal store intelligence suite that helps retailers gain more visibility across the store perimeter.

The update allows for coverage across often-complex parts of a supermarket, including the produce, deli, bakery and prepared foods areas. Those sections have become key destinations for shoppers and, accordingly, retailers must address related challenges in labor and shrink.

