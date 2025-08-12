 Skip to main content

How Simbe Is Focusing on Fresh

Company launches store intelligence suite geared to perimeter areas
Lynn Petrak
simbe fresh
Simbe's customized intelligence suite for fresh department includes a feature that allows for HQ or regional staff to assess freshness remotely.

Simbe is upping the ante on its solutions for grocers' fresh departments. This week, the company is introducing a multimodal store intelligence suite that helps retailers gain more visibility across the store perimeter.

The update allows for coverage across often-complex parts of a supermarket, including the produce, deli, bakery and prepared foods areas. Those sections have become key destinations for shoppers and, accordingly, retailers must address related challenges in labor and shrink.

“From produce to baked goods, fresh is the performance center of the grocery store because of its importance to shoppers,” pointed out Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based Simbe. “Deloitte research shows they’re three times more likely to switch grocers if fresh execution falters. Simbe gives retailers the visibility and control to meet those expectations, at a time when outdated, manual processes are no longer an option.”

Simbe’s tailored multimodal program for these departments includes the company’s signature autonomous mobile robot, Tally, that scans packaged fresh goods daily. Other elements include Tally Spot, a fixed-sensor solution that provides high-frequency monitoring for fast-selling items like rotisserie chickens, pre-cut fruit, and grab-and-go meals and Virtual Tour, which supplies panoramic views of perishable zones for regional and corporate teams to gauge freshness without having to be onsite. 

Users can also leverage Simbe’s time-lapse shelf imagery and the RFID-enabled Tally Spot that uses real-time expiration data.

