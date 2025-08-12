How Simbe Is Focusing on Fresh
“From produce to baked goods, fresh is the performance center of the grocery store because of its importance to shoppers,” pointed out Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based Simbe. “Deloitte research shows they’re three times more likely to switch grocers if fresh execution falters. Simbe gives retailers the visibility and control to meet those expectations, at a time when outdated, manual processes are no longer an option.”
Simbe’s tailored multimodal program for these departments includes the company’s signature autonomous mobile robot, Tally, that scans packaged fresh goods daily. Other elements include Tally Spot, a fixed-sensor solution that provides high-frequency monitoring for fast-selling items like rotisserie chickens, pre-cut fruit, and grab-and-go meals and Virtual Tour, which supplies panoramic views of perishable zones for regional and corporate teams to gauge freshness without having to be onsite.
Users can also leverage Simbe’s time-lapse shelf imagery and the RFID-enabled Tally Spot that uses real-time expiration data.