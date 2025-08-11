SpartanNash Reveals New IT Leadership

Rybicki brings 20 years of experience to his latest position, most recently as chief information and technology officer at Kingsville, Ontario-based Mastronardi Produce, an agricultural producer and supplier. He also held senior IT roles at Vyaire Medical, Merieux Nutrisciences and Delphi. Rybicki earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior from the University of Michigan and his master’s degree in computer information systems from the University of Detroit Mercy.

Hoffman joins SpartanNash from Phoenix-based Inspire Security Solutions, where he was VP, enterprise security solutions and CISO. He was also global CISO at MillerKnoll and held cybersecurity leadership roles at HealthEquity, Amway and Corewell Health. Hoffman earned his bachelor’s degree in business and professional administration from Roosevelt University.

With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.