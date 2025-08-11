 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Reveals New IT Leadership

Food solutions company makes CIO and CISO appointments
Ed Rybicki

Food solutions company SpartanNash has appointed two new IT leaders: Ed Rybicki as SVP and chief information officer (CIO) and Brett Hoffman as VP and chief information security officer (CISO). The IT department reports to EVP and CFO Jason Monaco as part of the company's newly combined finance/IT/strategy organization.   

In his new role, Rybicki will oversee SpartanNash's technology team, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency and SpartanNash's growth strategy. Meanwhile, Hoffman will be part of Rybicki’s leadership team, leading the company's cybersecurity strategy across retail, supply chain and corporate environments.

“As a customer-focused, innovative food solutions company, our technology must simplify work for our associates, create a seamless experience for our wholesale customers, and support a rich, omnichannel journey for our shoppers,” noted Monaco. “Our investments in technology are inextricably aligned with our Company's broader long-term strategy. These two IT leaders have a long track record of success that will help us continue driving growth and productivity while enabling transformational change and supporting our People First, high-performance culture.”

Brett Newman

Rybicki brings 20 years of experience to his latest position, most recently as chief information and technology officer at Kingsville, Ontario-based Mastronardi Produce, an agricultural producer and supplier. He also held senior IT roles at Vyaire Medical, Merieux Nutrisciences and Delphi. Rybicki earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior from the University of Michigan and his master’s degree in computer information systems from the University of Detroit Mercy. 

Hoffman joins SpartanNash from Phoenix-based Inspire Security Solutions, where he was VP, enterprise security solutions and CISO. He was also global CISO at MillerKnoll and held cybersecurity leadership roles at HealthEquity, Amway and Corewell Health. Hoffman earned his bachelor’s degree in business and professional administration from Roosevelt University. 

With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

