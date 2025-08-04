 Skip to main content

How Product Exclusives Can Deepen Retailer-Brand Collaboration

The Path to Purchase Institute showcases the potential of exclusives by examining 7Up activity at Kroger and a MoonPie launch at Publix
By The Path to Purchase Institute
8/4/2025
Kroger 7Up
Kroger offered a new exclusive Endless Summer flavor from 7Up in 12-packs.

With their unique packaging and sizes as well as specific flavors, exclusive products from CPG brands frequently pop up at grocery retailers — some with more marketing fanfare than others. It’s a tried-and-tested tactic with varying benefits and opportunities for both the retailer and the brand. 

Among the known benefits, brands can deepen their relationship with key retailer partners, potentially leading to better shelf space and promotional support. Manufacturers can also leverage exclusive launches to test new product formulations, flavors or packaging before a wider rollout. 

Take it to the Limit

Case in point: Keurig Dr Pepper introduced 7Up Tropical as a Kroger exclusive in 2023 before it became nationally available in February 2025.

Cincinnati-based Kroger later boasted a new exclusive Endless Summer flavor from 7Up — a watermelon-and- strawberry-flavored drink available in standard and zero-sugar versions.

The marketing plan for 7Up’s Endless Summer: A pallet display in Kroger stores stocked 12-packs of the Endless Summer beverage alongside the brand’s lemon lime, cherry and Tropical varieties. 

A header sign posted on top of the pallet display boasted that the limited-time flavor was exclusively available at Kroger and used a QR code to link to a promotional website where consumers could enter a sweepstakes that would award a $5,000 travel gift card and store cards. The sweepstakes ran from April 16 through July 31.

Additional support: Kroger’s Mariano’s chain introduced the exclusive in a front-page feature in its April 16 circular, while 7Up spotlighted the product on Instagram and TikTok with organic posts and influencer marketing.

Publix recently featured an exclusive Key lime-flavored MoonPie
Publix recently featured an exclusive Key lime-flavored MoonPie at its stores.

Reach for the Moon Pie

A rare launch at Publix: Exclusive products can serve a unique draw for a retailer and nod to its customer base. A recent example is MoonPie giving Publix an exclusive Key lime flavor this past April. 

Exclusives are relatively rare at Publix, but the Southeastern grocer does love spotlighting Southern and nostalgic flavors. Since Key lime pie originated in Key West, an island city in Publix’s home state of Florida, the exclusive made sense for the Lakeland-based grocer.

Spotted in stores: A floorstand in Publix stores stocked light-green boxes with two SKUs of the Key lime flavor for $7 and positioned the product as “exclusively available at Publix.” Inspired by the dessert, the MoonPie product comprises vanilla cookies, marshmallow and Key lime frosting.

In March, Publix also launched eight limited-edition store-brand ice cream flavors, including bananas Foster, New Orleans caramel praline and strawberry shortcake. 

