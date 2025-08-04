How Product Exclusives Can Deepen Retailer-Brand Collaboration

With their unique packaging and sizes as well as specific flavors, exclusive products from CPG brands frequently pop up at grocery retailers — some with more marketing fanfare than others. It’s a tried-and-tested tactic with varying benefits and opportunities for both the retailer and the brand.

Among the known benefits, brands can deepen their relationship with key retailer partners, potentially leading to better shelf space and promotional support. Manufacturers can also leverage exclusive launches to test new product formulations, flavors or packaging before a wider rollout.

Take it to the Limit

Case in point: Keurig Dr Pepper introduced 7Up Tropical as a Kroger exclusive in 2023 before it became nationally available in February 2025.

Cincinnati-based Kroger later boasted a new exclusive Endless Summer flavor from 7Up — a watermelon-and- strawberry-flavored drink available in standard and zero-sugar versions.

The marketing plan for 7Up’s Endless Summer: A pallet display in Kroger stores stocked 12-packs of the Endless Summer beverage alongside the brand’s lemon lime, cherry and Tropical varieties.

A header sign posted on top of the pallet display boasted that the limited-time flavor was exclusively available at Kroger and used a QR code to link to a promotional website where consumers could enter a sweepstakes that would award a $5,000 travel gift card and store cards. The sweepstakes ran from April 16 through July 31.

Additional support: Kroger’s Mariano’s chain introduced the exclusive in a front-page feature in its April 16 circular, while 7Up spotlighted the product on Instagram and TikTok with organic posts and influencer marketing.