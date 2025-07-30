Walmart Expands Wellness Portfolio With Customer-Favorite Brands

“In wellness, trends come fast — and not all of them are built to last. My team’s job is to know the difference,” wrote Kristin Piper, VP of wellness merchandising, in a company post. “From gut health gummies to brain-boosting blends, it can feel like there’s a new must-try ingredient every week. We want to ensure customers have access to whatever they want whenever they want, either in-store or online.”

