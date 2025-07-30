 Skip to main content

Walmart Expands Wellness Portfolio With Customer-Favorite Brands

Product lines span vitamins and supplements for different life stages and health goals
Emily Crowe
Walmart wellness
Walmart is expanding its health & wellness offerings with two new brands.

Walmart is doubling down on its wellness category by adding two new clinically backed, customer-favorite brands to its omnichannel product lineup. 

Those brands include:

  • Nutrafol, a clinically backed hair growth supplement brand with a suite of physician formulated supplements and topicals designed to support stronger, healthier hair from the inside out. Their clinical results are strong and their product claims are clear.
  • Ritual, originally known for their prenatal vitamins, it has expanded to offer a full lineup of traceable, science-backed supplements for different life stages and health goals. Ingredients are sourced with care, and their claims are grounded in research. According to Walmart, its customers have been asking for the brand.

Additionally, Walmart has shared that it is collaborating with brands to offer exclusive flavors and formats, including a mystery flavor launch with BelliWelli and dessert-inspired offerings from Wonderbelly.

“In wellness, trends come fast — and not all of them are built to last. My team’s job is to know the difference,” wrote Kristin Piper, VP of wellness merchandising, in a company post. “From gut health gummies to brain-boosting blends, it can feel like there’s a new must-try ingredient every week. We want to ensure customers have access to whatever they want whenever they want, either in-store or online.”

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

