Home Chef Launches Meal Kits Designed for Families

Home Chef, the Kroger-owned meal solutions brand available online and in stores, is launching its new Family Menu, a one-of-a-kind meal kit plan designed specifically for families. According to the company, the new family-friendly service provides a stress-free cooking routine with convenient, easy-to-make recipes and approachable flavors that everyone at the table will enjoy.

"We heard from parents who were craving even more ease at mealtime, so our Family Menu is a direct response to that home cook feedback," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing for Chicago-based Home Chef. "As a mom of three, I know how challenging it can be to deliver a quick, quality dinner that doesn't call for short-order cooking, and Home Chef's Family Menu provides meals that both kids and adults will love."

According to Home Chef, families can rely on the new service to deliver high-quality ingredients at a good value – the more meals families order, the more they save, with meals ranging from $6.99 per serving to $8.99 per serving.

The Family Menu offers 10-plus weekly rotating recipes, including meals such as:

One-Pan Chicken Cutlets and Orzo with tomato, garlic and tzatziki

One-Pan BBQ Al Pastor Chicken Tacos with pineapple salsa

Lasagna-Style Bolognese Gemelli with spinach and ricotta

Tex-Mex Style Guacamole Beef Burgers with pico de gallo and pepperjack

Pulled Pork Enchiladas with peppers and onions

Recipes on Home Chef's Family Menu come in four-serving increments and include formats like classic Meal Kits, Express meals that come together in 30 minutes or less, Oven-Ready recipes for less cleanup, and Fast & Fresh meals with little prep and easy cooking in an oven or microwave. The Family Menu also offers a variety of larger-format Extras for the family, such as beverages, snacks, sides, salads and desserts.

"Making mealtime easier for home cooks is one of the main reasons Home Chef exists," said Erik Jensen, Home Chef CEO. "Our new Family Menu will allow us to deliver on that promise of convenient, quality meals to even more households."

Families can start ordering meals from Home Chef's Family Menu now by signing up at cook.homechef.com/family-menu.

Home Chef is available via www.homechef.com and at retail in more than 2,400 Kroger-operated stores. Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.