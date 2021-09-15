Home Chef and Gymnast Shawn Johnson East Offer Limited-Edition Meal Kits

Meal solutions company Home Chef has introduced a limited-edition product line with U.S. gymnast and entrepreneur Shawn Johnson East. Starting Sept. 20, consumers can purchase East’s favorite Home Chef recipes, 12 Oven-Ready kits available through the online delivery service and two in-store Oven Kits at Kroger banner stores nationwide.

The partnership marks the first endorsement of Home Chef’s online menu and in-store products by a famous athlete. Her favorite meals are called out by a purple “Selected by Shawn” badge on the online menu and in-store packaging.

“After enjoying Home Chef meals with my family for several years, I’m thrilled to launch my selection of favorite Home Chef recipes,” noted East. “Now a family of four, life is busier than ever for Andrew and me, so it’s immensely helpful to have a variety of simple, delicious oven-ready meals on hand to cut down our time in the kitchen.”

The convenient oven-ready meals come with pre-portioned fresh ingredients in an oven-safe tray, so dinner is ready in minutes, and cleanup is easy. Recipes include Margherita Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Zucchini, Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Salsa Verde, and Philly Cheesesteak Tacos with Mozzarella Cheese Sauce and Sweet Peppers.

“At Home Chef, we know busy families, and particularly parents like Shawn and Andrew, are looking for time-saving meal options that offer fresh ingredients and well-balanced recipes,” said Shira Schwarz, senior director of marketing at Chicago-based Home Chef. “That’s why we’re excited to bring customers Shawn’s favorite oven-ready recipes, a selection of meals chosen by a busy family for busy families who want uncompromisingly fresh, real meals that don’t cause you to sacrifice quality, flavor or convenience.”

Each week, two of East’s favorite Oven-Ready meals will appear on Home Chef’s rotating online menu, beginning on Sept. 17 after noon Central Time, and will continue throughout October. Two in-store Oven Kits will be carried at Kroger stores across the country for the duration of the partnership.

Home Chef is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, which employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.