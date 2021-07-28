HelloFresh Adds Grocery Items to Orders

HelloFresh is expanding beyond dinner. As part of its midterm growth strategy, the meal kit company has launched HelloFresh Market, a one-stop online store providing customers a range of add-ons, from quick meals to pantry essentials.

HelloFresh Market offers customers a convenient way to get breakfast options, ready-to-heat meals or everyday items – such as fresh produce, snacks, desserts, sides, spice blends, grocery essentials and more – delivered to their doors simply by adding the products to their weekly HelloFresh order. The Market offerings will be rolling out to all customers across the United States over the coming months.

While HelloFresh has largely provided dinnertime recipes until now, the company sees opportunities in other meal occasions. Its goal is to service as much at-home food consumption as possible.

“With the launch of HelloFresh Market, we are excited to offer customers an expanded selection of delicious meal solutions and grocery items that will fit their needs beyond dinnertime, especially at a time when Americans are embracing online grocery services more than ever,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “Building an exceptional meal kit experience over the past 10 years has been key to establishing strong market leadership. Through our state-of-the-art supply chain and technology infrastructure, we will provide superior full-service delivery for all meal occasions and capture a greater share of our customers’ overall food budget.”

The company first launched HelloFresh Market in the Benelux region (Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg) in 2020. Within this region, HelloFresh saw a strong link between the size of the product range and the proportion of customers purchasing add-ons through the Market. As a result, HelloFresh is significantly expanding its product range across categories to offer customers a variety of items tailored to enhance the shopping and cooking experience.

The Market features partnerships with a growing list of suppliers such as Epicurean Butter, Pillsbury, Intelligentsia Coffee, Annie’s, Vive Wellness Shots and more to offer a rotating assortment of new options. In addition to pantry and grocery essentials, customers can choose among chef-curated bundles that make it easy to whip up a quick meal – like tortellini or ravioli and marinara sauce, cheese and meats for a charcuterie board, or fully cooked chicken breasts and salad – all of which can enhance their weekly order. New bundles featuring selected items for seasonal enjoyment or entertainment – ranging from summertime barbecue essentials to special Mother’s Day brunch options – will also be regularly introduced.

Market creates opportunities in the ready-to-eat space, too, where HelloFresh built up its strength a few weeks ago with the acquisition of Youfoodz, one of Australia’s leading ready-to-eat meal services in the direct-to-consumer space.

Based in Berlin, with U.S. offices in New York, HelloFresh SE operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q1 2021, HelloFresh delivered 239 million meal kits and reached close to 7.3 million active customers. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.