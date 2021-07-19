HelloFresh Debuts Feel-'Good' Ads for Meal Kits

Global meal kit company HelloFresh has introduced a commercial campaign dubbed “Good Food, Good Mood.”

Instead of featured customer testimonial commercials, the innovative campaign opts for a trendy autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR)-style format employing such inviting kitchen sounds as a knife slicing, oil sizzling and an egg cracking. The new ads seek to capture the enjoyable cooking experience customers can have with HelloFresh, from removing the ingredients from the box to sitting down to eat recipes like Miso Chilli Chicken, Middle Eastern Chickpea Bowls, Zingy Mustard Soy Salmon and Middle Eastern Steak & Rice Pilaf, with sounds building throughout the spots to create the rhythms of a song.

Good Food, Good Mood features 30- and 15-second spots that will run across linear TV, OTT, organic and paid social, and YouTube.

Based in Berlin, with U.S. offices in New York, HelloFresh SE operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q1 2021, HelloFresh delivered 239 million meal kits and reached close to 7.3 million active customers. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.