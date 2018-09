Kraft Heinz is officially launching Heinz brand Mayochup – a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup – in the United States, where it will join such other Heinz condiments as ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce and mayonnaise. The product is said to combine the tastes of mayonnaise, ketchup and a special blend of spices. The condiment will retail for a suggested $3.49 per 16.5-ounce squeeze bottle.