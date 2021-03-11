Harris Teeter's SVP of Merchandising Promoted to President

Meanwhile, Antolock joined Harris Teeter in 2000. He held numerous executive positions, including SVP of operations and SVP of operations and merchandising. Antolock was promoted to EVP in 2012, in which capacity he led several teams, including merchandising, operations, marketing, human resources, loss prevention, store development, quality assurance, distribution and manufacturing. He was named president of Harris Teeter in 2015. Prior to joining Harris Teeter, Antolock held various leadership roles for Albertsons Cos. between 1978 and 2000.
During his time with Harris Teeter, Antolock led the development of the company's Service Excellence customer engagement model and introduced new ways of operating, including a new urban upscale model, an expanded store format and a model store walk concept. Under his leadership, Harris Teeter also expanded into multiple new geographies, including northern Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Delaware. Harris Teeter's latest store opening occurred on June 23 in Alexandria, Va.
"Rod's leadership has been instrumental to the growth and success of Harris Teeter for more than two decades. His commitment to customer service and quality will continue to guide Harris Teeter into the future," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.
Post-retirement, Antolock and his wife look forward to traveling and spending time at their lake house.
Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs about 35,000 associates at stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree; Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize; and Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons are Nos. 30, 10 and 8, respectively, on The PG 100.