Harris Teeter's SVP of Merchandising Promoted to President

After nearly 22 years of service, Harris Teeter President Rod Antolock has announced his retirement, which will commence on Feb. 1, 2022. He will be succeeded by Tammy DeBoer, currently Harris Teeter's SVP of merchandising, operations and marketing.

DeBoer has more than 25 years of retail experience. She joined Harris Teeter in 2020, leading operations, merchandising, and marketing, and overseeing the company's 258 stores across seven states and Washington, D.C. Previously, DeBoer was an executive with Family Dollar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc., where her most recent position was the organization's EVP and chief merchandising officer. Prior to joining Family Dollar, she spent 19 years with Delhaize where she held various leadership roles in merchandising and operations, and led the company through acquisitions and the introduction of pilot stores.

"Tammy is a seasoned veteran of the retail industry. Her broad and deep experience, including brand transformation, merchandising, operations and more, make her a true asset to Harris Teeter and the leading choice to assume the role of president," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's SVP of operations.

DeBoer has received several accolades from the industry throughout her career, including being named a Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executive category by Progressive Grocer in 2010. She holds a bachelor's degree in technology from Appalachian State University and completed the Supermarket Business Executive course at Cornell University.