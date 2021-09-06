Guiding Stars Program Introduces New Look and Feel

Guiding Stars, a nutrition guidance program used by several grocers and other organizations throughout North America, has rolled out a fresh new look that aims to simplify the process of finding nutritious foods online and in stores.

“As we’re emerging from the pandemic, consumers are more interested in health and nutrition than ever as they care for themselves and their families and manage health conditions, as well as look to boost their immune systems,” said Julie Greene, director of Portland, Maine-based Guiding Stars. “As the focus on healthy eating intensifies and Guiding Stars nears our 15th anniversary, it was the right time to freshen our approach and make it even easier for consumers to make good choices.”

The program now has a colorful new logo and updated star icons. In the center of the logo is a compass that represents the direction given by Guiding Stars. There’s also an apple representing nutrition. These features illustrate a positive approach to communicating nutrition guidance, reinforced by the gold star.

The star icons, which can be found on product packaging, store shelf tags, or online platforms for manufacturers and grocery retailers who use Guiding Stars, now include the words “good,” “better” or “best” so shoppers understand which products are most nutritious. Outlined stars were also added to drive home the idea that Guiding Stars ratings can go up to a possible total of three stars.

“At Guiding Stars, encouraging healthy eating and nutritious choices is in our DNA,” added Greene. “We’re excited about these branding and visual enhancements because we believe that they will enable our existing clients to better support their customers’ nutritional needs and encourage more manufacturers and retailers to deploy the Guiding Stars program on product packages and physical and digital store shelves. This can in turn help boost overall community health, which is our goal. We want to make an easy, immediate impact on a person’s choice for a drink, meal or snack and make them feel good about their food choice, which encourages ongoing nutritious choices.”

The new look and feel are now integrated into the Guiding Stars website, which also provides information and tips on food and nutrition. Shoppers will begin to see the new branding on product packaging, in stores and on online shopping platforms starting this summer.

Since 2006, Guiding Stars has supported retailers, including the banners of Ahold Delhaize USA, by helping their customers easily find foods with good (one star), better (two stars) and best (three stars) nutrition. The program uses objective, evidence-based nutrition science to indicate which products meet these standards. Manufacturers, retailers, foodservice, and wellness programs also use Guiding Stars’ product database and patented algorithm to help set healthy sales targets, reformulate products, fuel recommendation engines, and power healthy behavior rewards programs.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.