Fresh Thyme Has a New Name, Logo

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is changing its name, and a slew of other things as the company redefines its approach to serving shoppers.

The company is changing its name from Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets to Fresh Thyme Market. In addition, it will unveil a new logo and marketing campaign on Aug. 30.

"In this year of rapid consumer change, Fresh Thyme has continued to change as well, ensuring that their name and logo match up with customers' needs and expectations. The new logo encapsulates this change for the Fresh Thyme brand and its purpose. With clear and authentic messaging, Fresh Thyme aims to provide support for those looking for real solutions for wellness. The new design drives straighter towards who Fresh Thyme really is and the retailer's promise to customers," the company said in a statement.

In tandem with their new logo, Fresh Thyme will kick off a new advertising campaign with the debut of an ad titled, "This Is Real," starring real Fresh Thyme shoppers. Cast while shopping in the retailer's home city of Chicago, the ad highlights the diversity and uniqueness of the Fresh Thyme customer. Created in partnership with The Distillery Project, the commercial showcases three families preparing and eating dinner in their own homes.

"Fresh Thyme has always been a solution for healthy living, no matter the circumstance," says Fresh Thyme Market Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Tod Pepin. "As we all continue to navigate this new normal, Fresh Thyme is dedicated to helping people meet a new standard and heightened responsibility towards their own wellbeing. Our new logo and advertising campaign is an intentional evolution in that direction, and we are thrilled to share it with our community."

The ad emphasizes that as the world continues to change, it has become harder for people to know what is real. In the midst of it all, Fresh Thyme shoppers are quietly taking control of their health and well-being by eating real, healthy foods.

Fresh Thyme is partially backed by Meijer, which has been an investor since the specialty chain's founding. In July, Fresh Thyme added Shipt delivery to its arsenal of consumer offerings.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Farmers Market operates approximately 75 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The company is No. 93 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.