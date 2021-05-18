NGA Makes Another Major Move to Support Independent Grocers

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has taken the wraps off a comprehensive rebranding that includes a new logo — the first such change since the organization was founded back in 1982.

The central theme of the rebranding is summed up in the trade group’s new tagline, “At the Heart of the Community,” which emphasizes the importance of independent community grocers to their markets as drivers of the economy as well as supporters of local families.

“NGA’s new logo and imagery and updated messaging deliver a fresh look and reinforce our mission: to ensure independent, community-focused retailers and wholesalers have the opportunity to succeed and better serve consumers through our policies, advocacy, programs and services,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “Independent community grocers and their wholesaler partners are critical to the strength and vitality of the people they serve. By advocating for the growth and continuing innovation of these independent business leaders, we help bring choice, convenience and value to hard-working Americans, and ensure ongoing economic advancement and prosperity for our country.”

The updated logo, supporting graphics and color palette have a more contemporary look, while enhanced messaging showcases community, both the source and recipient of support for local independents.

“NGA is the singular voice for the true entrepreneurs of the food industry, who model business leadership and a strong commitment to civic life while providing their neighbors quality goods and nourishing foods,” added Ferrara. “From the four corners of your local grocery store to the four corners of this nation, NGA will continue to advocate and serve as the central hub for the independent grocery industry under this new brand.”

The logo and graphic elements were created by Alexandria, Va.-based branding and marketing agency Grafik, aided by NGA staffers and with input from a task force comprising NGA-member companies.

The move comes as NGA has become more outspoken than ever in support of independent grocers, as exemplified by its recent comments calling for investigations into and regulation of major food retailers for what it has characterized as illegal and anticompetitive business practices.

The independent grocery sector is accountable for nearly 1% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, and manufacturers and service suppliers.