Press enter to search
Close search

FMI Rebrands, Nixes 'Marketing Institute'

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

FMI Rebrands, Nixes 'Marketing Institute'

By Abby Kleckler - 01/21/2020
FMI Rebrands, Nixes 'Marketing Institute'
As part of its rebrand, FMI has debuted an updated logo

Already in 2020, we've seen two organizations changing their brand identities with similar goals of broadening their representation of the industry. Just last week, the Grocery Manufacturing Association became the Consumer Brands Association, and now it's the Food Marketing Institute's (FMI) turn. 

FMI is now officially FMI - The Food Industry Association. According to the trade organization, the move supports a more interconnected supply chain, with retail as the heart of the food industry. FMI recently expanded its membership to facilitate this evolving view.

"Over the last two years, we’ve inspired a recommitment, a renewal of vows among the FMI membership," said Joe Sheridan, president and COO of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., and chairman of the FMI board of directors. "We’ve even changed who can be a member in the association as a logical step in a direction we’ve been traveling for years, offering greater parity between retailers and their product supplier partner members at the board of directors level."

The organization will remain committed to effectiveness on public policy and to the issues that matter, a forum for high-impact industry dialogue, and dedicated to consumer and operational insights. 

“FMI provides the most productive forum for connecting and holding constructive dialogue across the food industry,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin. “Driven by consumer relevance, we are in the business of food, wherever it is bought, sold or produced, and we are well positioned to represent everything in the shopping basket – and work closely with every participant in the marketplace.”

FMI was founded more than 40 years ago, when the Super Market Institute and the National Association of Food Chains merged. Its member companies operate nearly 33,000 retail food stores and 12,000 pharmacies. The Arlington, Va.-based trade organization has almost 500 associate member companies that provide products and services to the food retail industry.

Also Worth Reading

FMI: Private Brands Poised for Growth in 2020

Nearly 60% of food retailers expect to increase shelf space for private brands in next 2 years

FMI Urges Congress to Fix 'Retail Glitch'

FMI Urges Congress to Fix 'Retail Glitch'

Group wants to fix technical error in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

FMI Awards Students Scholarships for Food Safety

FMI Awards Students Scholarships for Food Safety

15 Food Safety Auditing Scholarship and Education Travel Grant recipients honored

FMI Issues Industry's 1st Omnichannel Benchmarking Index

FMI Issues Industry's 1st Omnichannel Benchmarking Index

Project a partnership with consultancy FitForCommerce

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
FMI Aims to Help Retailers With Disaster Management
Grocers Amp Up Customer Health, Wellness Programs
Health & Wellness
Grocers Amp Up Customer Health, Wellness Programs