FMI Awards Students Scholarships for Food Safety

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation, in partnership with the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI, has awarded 15 academic scholars with the 2019 Food Safety Auditing Scholarship and Education Travel Grant.

The scholarship recognizes outstanding students enrolled in a university food and agricultural science program who are interested in pursuing a career in food systems auditing. Each winner receives a $3,000 scholarship with an all-expense-paid trip to the SQF International Conference to network with more than 850 food safety professionals in attendance.

The 2019 recipients are:

Ayodeji Adeniyi, Texas Tech University

Amanda Chin, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Darvin Cuellar-Milian, Texas Tech University

Sicun Fan, North Carolina State University

James Hearn, Oklahoma State University

Xingyi Jiang, Florida State University

Karuna Kharel, Louisiana State University

Xingchen Liu, University of Maryland

Claire Marik, Virginia Tech

Mariia Melnychuk, Niagara College

Sara Munoz, Texas Tech University

Ikechukwu Oguadinma, The University of Georgia

Yadwinder Rana, Cornell University

Charley Rayfield, Oklahoma State University

Daniel Vega, Kansas State University

“In this era of smarter food shoppers, it is critical the food retail industry has smarter food safety,” said David Fikes, FMI Foundation executive director. “More than ever, we need capable food safety auditors with a passion for assuring that secure, high-quality food is produced, packaged and distributed around the globe. I’m pleased the foundation can support the next-generation of well-trained auditors, ensuring high standards of food safety for future generations.”

FMI member companies operate nearly 33,000 retail food stores and 12,000 pharmacies. The Arlington, Va.-based trade organization has almost 500 associate member companies that provide products and services to the food retail industry.