Grocers Join Fight Against Foodborne Illness

The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) has revealed that a record number of partners have joined the Arlington, Va.-based nonprofit organization to boost public awareness of safe food handling, including Meijer Inc. and Publix Super Markets Charities, along with a range of grocery industry trade associations and CPG companies.

“I think we’re seeing great enthusiasm around the idea of the chain of prevention as a shared responsibility with consumers,” noted Kathy Means, chairman of the board of PFSE and VP of demand creation and consumer affairs with the Newark, Del.-based Produce Marketing Association. “Supporting consumer education through a charitable donation to PFSE is an important way for a company, commodity or professional association to highlight its core values around health and food safety.”

Contributing partners provide year-round funding, enabling PFSE to offer such resources as an informational website and downloadable, science-based tools. Funding additionally supports a network of community-based health and food safety educators with free events and other tools.

Other organizations working with PFSE to promote basic safe food handling and hand hygiene practices in the United States are Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Frozen Food Institute, Association of Food and Drug Officials (founding partner), Cargill Inc., Center for Food Integrity, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Conagra Brands, Consumer Federation of America (founding partner), FoodLogiQ, Food Marketing Institute Foundation (founding partner), International Association for Food Protection, International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association, International Food Information Council, Instacart, McDonald’s Corp., National Association of Convenience Stores, National Chicken Council (founding partner), National Grocers Association, National Pork Board, National Restaurant Association, National Turkey Federation, North American Millers’ Association, NSF International, Produce Marketing Association (founding partner), Refrigerated Foods Association, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc. and United Fresh Produce Association.

“Nonprofit organizations rely heavily on engaging partners to be as effective as possible in improving the lives of individuals,” added Means. “The nonprofit Partnership for Food Safety Education is honored to be supported by such passionate organizations representing the food industry, scientific associations, nutrition and consumer groups."

Each year, an estimated 48 million Americans are affected by foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with children under the age of 15 most likely to get sick from food poisoning.