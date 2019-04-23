Food Safety a Focus of HPP Summit

Progressive Grocer’s editorial director will be among the speakers at Universal Pure’s 2019 HPP Summit Sept. 25-27 at the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

With hundreds of attendees expected, the three-day summit will bring together manufacturers, retailers, foodservice companies, regulatory, academic leaders and others to discuss the latest trends and updates in high-pressure processing.

More than 20 speakers will discuss HPP’s role in food safety, extended shelf-life, clean label, packaging and regulatory issues. Among this year's speakers are Jim Dudlicek, editorial director of Progressive Grocer; Manny Picciola, managing director of L.E.K. Consulting; Dr. David Acheson, CEO of The Acheson Group and a former FDA associate commissioner; food industry lawyer Shawn Stevens; and Andy Hanacek, editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner.

For the past three years, the HPP Summit has provided a forum for education, networking and collaboration, while demonstrating how HPP can make a meaningful impact on food and beverage safety and quality.

Past attendees have included industry leaders and influencers, including Subway, Starbucks/Evolution Fresh, Whole Foods, Coca-Cola, Wegmans, Chick-fil-A, Foster Farms, Kroger, ConAgra Brands, Nestle, Cargill and Hormel.

“The HPP Summit is a great way to bring together food and beverage industry leaders to discuss where the industry is heading and to help each other better leverage HPP best practices. It’s open to anyone interested in HPP, from manufacturers, retailers, and food service operators already benefiting from the technology to companies interested in learning the basics about the purposefulness and relevancy of HPP,” said Mark A. Duffy, CEO of Universal Pure.

“Universal Pure’s ‘We CARE about YOU’ company value means that HPP is bigger than a process or procedure. We fully recognize what we do, and what this technology does, affects people and families. Food safety is our greater cause at Universal Pure.”

With its commitment to food safety and supporting organizations that work to eliminate food scarcity, Universal Pure will donate net ticket and sponsorship proceeds to Feeding America, a national charitable organization, and Hosea Helps, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization that provides food and other services to the underserved.

“One in eight Americans may not know where they will find their next meal. We are grateful to Universal Pure, and its HPP Summit Series participants, for their gift, which enables our network of 200 food banks to distribute more nutritious food to Americans facing hunger. Universal Pure’s support brings Feeding America one step closer to eliminating hunger in this country,” said Nancy Curby, SVP of corporate partnerships at Feeding America.

“We are excited about our new corporate partnership with Universal Pure to help feed and support individuals and families in need in the Atlanta area, as unfortunately one in four Georgia families experiences food insecurity every year,” said Afemo Omilami, Hosea Helps chief operations officer.

Villa Rica, Ga.-based Universal Pure LLC is focused on helping companies make and serve refrigerated foods and beverages that are fresh, healthy, delicious and safe. The nation’s largest third-party provider of HPP services, Universal Pure also provides value-added services like cold storage, meal kitting, pre-pricing, code dating and inventory control.