KeHe Touts Own Brand as ‘Crazy Good’

KeHE Distributors LLC, a pure-play natural and organic, fresh and specialty food distributor, has rolled out its new brand campaign, Crazy Good. Created to align with the company’s growth, the campaign comes on the heels of a strong 2020 for the company, in which KeHE evolved to meet its retail partners’ changing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded its reach into new channels and categories.

“In the last year, KeHE has successfully transformed and scaled its operations by driving digital excellence and innovation,” noted Scott Weber, EVP of commercial and merchandising at Naperville, Illinois-based KeHE. “From adding over 1,200 new brands to our curated portfolio and powering digital product discovery to accelerating modernization with our supply chain, we are focusing our efforts on enabling the growth of our partners.”

“The Crazy Good brand campaign is crafted with KeHE’s partners in mind, guiding them on a journey to next-level goodness,” added Ari Goldsmith, KeHE’s VP of marketing. “The new Crazy Good logo evokes a sense of momentum to symbolize KeHE’s Next Generation of Distribution — authentically striving to bring goodness through our technological advancements, forward-thinking insights and operational solutions.”

Continued Goldsmith: “The incomplete yellow outer border signifies the boundless good that can come from Crazy Good — our service to the community, outstanding product assortment, our people and so much more.”

Crazy Good joins the tagline “Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows” as part of KeHE’s overall brand messaging. Alongside the Crazy Good campaign, the company has debuted its redesigned KeHE website. Built in accordance with AA-level accessibility standards, the website aims to better serve the distributor’s customers, including those with disabilities.

“Our new brand identity and revamped website better reflect our market-leading position and clearly demonstrate the comprehensive lifecycle of services we bring to the marketplace,” observed Goldsmith.

KeHE serves more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The employee-owned B Corporation has more than 6,000 employees.