GrubMarket Makes Yet Another Acquisition
"We are excited to welcome FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery platforms in the U.S., to the GrubMarket family. FreshGoGo is a pioneer in the Asian grocery delivery market,” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. “The company has built a strong brand and an exceptional online platform that aligns with our vision for digitally transforming the food supply chain in America. FreshGoGo has built an outstanding reputation for delivering the highest quality Asian groceries and gourmet foods, and we see enormous potential for integrating their food delivery platform with our existing technology and logistics capabilities.”
Continued Xu: “With this acquisition, GrubMarket strengthens its position as a leader in the online grocery market and reinforces its commitment to bringing fresh, affordable food to diverse communities nationwide. Together, we will continue to build the world's most comprehensive, efficient, and technology-driven food e-commerce platform."
GrubMarket’s most recent acquisitions prior to Best Oriental Produce include Butter, a San Francisco-based VC-backed food wholesale software operating system designed to become the modern system of record for food distribution, and Performance Produce, a Salisbury, N.C.-based vertically integrated fresh produce business that sells more than 80 items to nearly 100 retail customers across the Southeast.
San Francisco-based GrubMarket operates in all 50 states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa and Spain, with plans to expand further across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.