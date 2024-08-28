 Skip to main content

GrubMarket Makes Yet Another Acquisition

Fast-growing food tech company buying FreshGoGo, strengthening position in grocery e-commerce
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
GrubMarket Acquires Produce Wholesaler
GrubMarket is again growing with the acquisition of Asian grocery e-commerce platform FreshGoGo.

Following the acquisitions earlier this month of both online grocer Good Eggs and Asian squash provider Best Oriental ProduceGrubMarket has announced that it has purchased FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery and specialty food e-commerce platforms in North America. 

GrubMarket, which is a provider of tech-enabled B2B food e-commerce and enterprise AI solutions for the food supply chain industry, says the acquisition strengthens its position in the online grocery delivery landscape. For its part, Plainview, N.Y.-based FreshGoGo offers a one-stop shopping experience for a selection of nearly 6,000 unique SKUs, including fresh vegetables, meats and seafood, as well as dry goods, snacks, specialty items and gourmet Asian dishes from local restaurants. 

FreshGoGo operates an advanced cold chain distribution and logistics network, including a 50,000-square-foot central warehouse facility in New York, and has expanded its services to 25 states along the East Coast and Central United States since its founding in 2017. FreshGoGo will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"We are excited to welcome FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery platforms in the U.S., to the GrubMarket family. FreshGoGo is a pioneer in the Asian grocery delivery market,” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. “The company has built a strong brand and an exceptional online platform that aligns with our vision for digitally transforming the food supply chain in America. FreshGoGo has built an outstanding reputation for delivering the highest quality Asian groceries and gourmet foods, and we see enormous potential for integrating their food delivery platform with our existing technology and logistics capabilities.” 

Continued Xu: “With this acquisition, GrubMarket strengthens its position as a leader in the online grocery market and reinforces its commitment to bringing fresh, affordable food to diverse communities nationwide. Together, we will continue to build the world's most comprehensive, efficient, and technology-driven food e-commerce platform."

GrubMarket’s most recent acquisitions prior to Best Oriental Produce include Butter, a San Francisco-based VC-backed food wholesale software operating system designed to become the modern system of record for food distribution, and Performance Produce, a Salisbury, N.C.-based vertically integrated fresh produce business that sells more than 80 items to nearly 100 retail customers across the Southeast. 

San Francisco-based GrubMarket operates in all 50 states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa and Spain, with plans to expand further across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds