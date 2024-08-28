GrubMarket Makes Yet Another Acquisition

Following the acquisitions earlier this month of both online grocer Good Eggs and Asian squash provider Best Oriental Produce, GrubMarket has announced that it has purchased FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery and specialty food e-commerce platforms in North America.

GrubMarket, which is a provider of tech-enabled B2B food e-commerce and enterprise AI solutions for the food supply chain industry, says the acquisition strengthens its position in the online grocery delivery landscape. For its part, Plainview, N.Y.-based FreshGoGo offers a one-stop shopping experience for a selection of nearly 6,000 unique SKUs, including fresh vegetables, meats and seafood, as well as dry goods, snacks, specialty items and gourmet Asian dishes from local restaurants.

FreshGoGo operates an advanced cold chain distribution and logistics network, including a 50,000-square-foot central warehouse facility in New York, and has expanded its services to 25 states along the East Coast and Central United States since its founding in 2017. FreshGoGo will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.