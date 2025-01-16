Grocery Sales Up Slightly in December as Private Label Hits Record High

People typically flock to grocery stores in December, as they stock up for holiday gatherings and pick up gifts and gift cards. The latest sales data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that retailers indeed got a bump from the season, but it wasn’t an outsized gain.

According to the latest report, advance estimates of overall retail and foodservices sales for December rose 0.4% from November to reach $729.2 billion. On a yearly basis, general sales were up 3.9% last month.

Sales increased at a slightly higher pace in the grocery sector, which saw a 0.9% uptick over November to top $75.8 billion. Grocery store sales edged 0.8% higher from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, grocery sales rose 3.3%.