Grocery Sales Up Slightly in December as Private Label Hits Record High
As inflation continues to trend upwards – as the latest CPI numbers indicate this week – West said that affordability remains a key driver in the opening weeks of 2025. “These consumers who have long been impacted by prolonged inflation, will certainly be motivated by deals and promotions. Private labels remain a key focus for many grocers, while leading non-grocery retailers continue to expand their private label offerings,” he remarked.
On that note, other new research affirms the ongoing strength of store brands. The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) reported that sales of store brands surged $9 billion to a record $271 billion last year versus 2023. The latest Circana Unify+ data cited by PLMA shows that dollar sales of private label products jumped 3.9% from Jan. 8 to Dec. 29, 2024 on a YoY basis.
“Sales of store brands hit a record high last year,” said Peggy Davis, PLMA’s president. “The quality, value and innovation that store brands provide can’t be beat.”