Gopuff Gains Bob Iger as Investor and Advisor

Instant-needs platform Gopuff has revealed that Bob Iger, former Disney CEO and chairman, will become an advisor and investor. Iger will advise co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, as well as the broader executive team, to help strengthen Gopuff’s consumer engagement and growth globally.

“Bob Iger is one of the most important and visionary business leaders of this generation,” said Gola. “He defined consumer engagement, product innovation and organizational excellence. I am so proud and excited that Bob is joining team blue. Gopuff is building a platform designed for the future of the consumer industry, and nobody understands consumers better than Bob Iger.”

“It’s been exciting to spend time with Gopuff leadership learning about the company, the founders and their aspirations,” said Iger. “I am excited to advise, mentor and support the executive team as they continue building a company uniquely designed for how consumers are changing and growing. I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future, and Gopuff is building the platform to power it.”

Iger was CEO of The Walt Disney Co. from 2005 to 2020, helping it to become one of the world’s largest and most influential media and entertainment companies.

Gopuff recently named Maria Renz SVP of North America, among other executive appointments. In the past year, the company has expanded into the United Kingdom and France, and launched Gopuff Kitchens, Gopuff Ad Solutions, and the company’s first private label brand, Basically,. Founded in 2013, Philadelphia-based Gopuff currently operates more than 600 locations in 1,200 cities globally.