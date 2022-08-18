Gopuff Ads Launches Off- and On-Site Ad Integration

Instant-commerce platformGopuff has expanded its retail media network for full shopper journey campaigns. Gopuff Ads, described by the company as the first instant ad platform, is the inaugural retail media network to leverage the off-site capabilities of CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon. The unified approach builds on Gopuff Ads’ initial integration with CitrusAd, allowing brands to reach not just Gopuff site visitors, but also all of the platform’s shopper audience across the open web with timely, relevant advertising.

“As the first instant ad platform, we are bringing advertisers closer to their desired audience by collapsing the marketing funnel from impression to consumption in 30 minutes,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Now, Gopuff Ads’ expansion into off-site media with CitrusAd – powered by Epsilon’s first-party purchase and future intent data – delivers amplified, relevant reach for our brand partners. We look forward to introducing this enhanced and streamlined capability to our partners.”

Gopuff is also growing on-site ad inventory beyond sponsored products and search to encompass relevant sponsored product carousels, all managed and measured on the full-scope platform. Using the solution, brands can influence consumers at the point of purchase with on-site advertising while also generating demand across the open web by reaching Gopuff customers with relevant, off-site display, video and connected TV advertising tied directly to in-stock inventory. Brands can also learn about their ad performance through SKU-level sales reporting that combines both on-site and off-site campaigns.

CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon, was introduced by Paris-based Publicis Groupe in June as the first unified self-serve retail media platform in a single-user interface.

“When companies like Gopuff make the decision to unify on-site and off-site media capabilities as a one-stop shop, they will grow advertiser adoption, revenues and site traffic,” noted David Haase, CEO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CitrusAd Americas. “Through CitrusAd’s easy-to-use self-service, white-label platform, full-funnel Gopuff Ads campaigns can now easily be managed by brands under one roof to expand audience reach and attract new customers.”

Added Joe Doran, chief product officer at Irving, Texas-based Epsilon: “Gopuff continues to be a leader in retail media. By engaging consumers both on-site and off-site, brands can reach shopper audiences with relevant and compelling messages that drive impulse sales. This is a win for Gopuff and the brands it serves. We look forward to more brands being able to tap into the power of over 200 million privacy-protected CORE IDs in the U.S. and reach their customers through high-impact ad formats at an unprecedented level of scale.”

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.