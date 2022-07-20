CitrusAd’s GroceryOne Platform Links Brands With Shoppers

Retail media technology company CitrusAd has unveiled GroceryOne, a digital platform that enables brands and agencies to manage retail media campaigns from one source. GroceryOne is making it easier for advertisers to engage with customers across multiple retailers, and currently represents retail sales of $60 billion.

The new platform is expected to double in size by the end of next year, and according to CitrusAd, its sales power is higher than the grocery sales of Instacart, Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market combined. Additionally, CitrusAd’s open API allows direct integration of other marketplace enterprises, enabling CPG companies and agencies to buy through the methods they already utilize.

With the platform, the food retailer’s first-party data is combined with CitrusAd’s technology to target high-intent shoppers. Further, an out-of-stock feature prohibits ads from appearing if the product is unavailable at the store where the customer is shopping.

“CPG advertisers now have a platform designed around the grocery industry. An easy execution to reach millions of shoppers generating higher visibility in the shopper mindset with closed-loop analytics that measure ROI in real-time by retailer,” said Lauren Malaguti, VP of GroceryOne media sales at St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CitrusAd. “Relevant, retail media is working. Short-term it is helping brands impact regional online and in store sales. Longer term it is helping grow lifetime customer value in a vast omnichannel manner.”

Retail media is only gaining in importance for both CPG brands and food retailers, and revenue is expected to exceed $50 billion this year. Enterprise software suite Pacvue has also made strides in the field.

Pacvue’s solution is now available for Kroger, giving advertisers the ability to programmatically manage advertising campaigns on Kroger to create cost efficiencies, grow share of voice and increase sales. Albertsons Cos. also recently expanded access to its retail media network through a partnership with Pacvue. The retailer’s media network is powered by the CitrusAd open API, which connects Pacvue to Albertsons’ e-commerce sites.

Serving more than 9 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores under 24 banners with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100.