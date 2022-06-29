Lightbox Grows Retail Media Network

Lightbox, a provider of digital out-of-home video, has expanded its retail media network to include 2,800 grocery stores and 3,000 screens across the country. They join Lightbox’s national mall assets to further extend the company’s video reach in point-of-sale venues.

As a result of the expansion, more than 100 grocery banners, including Albertsons and Giant Eagle, now have 30-inch screens mounted on Redbox kiosks primarily at store entrances, while a New York City-centric network in partnership with Holland, Ohio-based Velocity MSC provides sister chains D’Agostino and Gristedes with 31-inch screens at checkout. These prominent digital video placements are strategically positioned to help advertisers connect with shoppers throughout their store visit.

Lightbox’s Digital Video Grocery Network also reaches the Hispanic demographic via Garland, Texas-based El Rancho Supermercado, which operates 14 stores in the Lone Star State.

“Demand for these audiences is very high, and this is something our team has been working on for over a year,” said Greg Glenday, CEO of New York-based Lightbox. “We didn’t want to dip our toe in the water; we wanted to go big. This network significantly increases our screen count and delivers a very distinct audience across some of the biggest grocers in the U.S. These are high-frequency destinations – with American consumers going to the grocery store on average 1.9 times per week – and the screens provide an invaluable connection point for advertisers to reach audiences in brand-safe environments. Since we’re already experts in effectively reaching consumers in a shopping state-of-mind via our mall network, the grocery locations are a natural extension of our retail media portfolio.”

In addition to Lightbox’s retail media footprint, it delivers digital video impressions at WeWork spaces, commercial window fronts and recreational destinations across the United States.

Additionally, through a partnership with marketplace advertising platform Pacvue, Albertsons is expanding access for CPG manufacturers to advertise within its stores. Pacvue users can now leverage it to create, execute and manage sponsored product advertising campaigns with the grocer’s retail media arm, Albertsons Media Collective. The Albertsons media network is powered by the CitrusAd open API, which connects Pacvue to Albertsons’ e-commerce sites.

Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With almost $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle was recently included in Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch. The company is also No. 36 on The PG 100.