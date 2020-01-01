Good Catch Frozen Plant-Based Seafood

The maker of Good Catch plant-based seafood, Gathered Foods, has now introduced a line of chef-driven frozen entrées and appetizers. Launched in time for the outdoor entertaining season, the New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes and Classic Style Plant-Based Fish Burgers represent the next evolution of the brand, which started out with shelf-stable plant-based tuna. The frozen entrées and appetizers are made from the company’s proprietary six-legume blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans, which is high in protein and offers a texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood. Good Catch also uses natural vegan flavorings for seafood notes in the frozen appetizers and entrées, with a dash of DHA for an authentic seafood culinary experience. Sold in a carton made from 100% recycled paperboard and post-consumer content, with an inner wrap made from 40% post-consumer recycled plastic, the product retails for a suggested $5.99 per 8-ounce package of eight cakes or two burgers. The launch comes on the heels of a $36.8 million Series B financing round, which included key investors Greenleaf Foods and 301 Inc., the venture arm of General Mills. Following that, Good Catch revealed a joint distribution venture with traditional seafood leader Bumble Bee Foods.