Global Plant-Based Meat Brand Future Farm Comes to U.S.

Future Farm, a fast-growing global plant-based meat company has revealed its strategic plan to break into the U.S. market, headed by former head of Red Bull North America and seasoned industry veteran Alexandre Ruberti, who has become CEO of the company’s U.S. business, based in Los Angeles.

On the heels of successful launches in 23 countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific over the past two years, Future Farm will now come to the United States, offering premium innovative products at a competitive price. Founded in 2019 by Brazilian CPG veteran Marcos Leta and his business partner, Alfredo Strechinsky, the brand is now sold at more than 10,000 retail locations.

“Breaking into the world's most-powerful economy as a new brand in a burgeoning category couldn’t be done without the experience, dedication and expertise of a leader like Alexandre Ruberti,” noted Leta. “His demonstrated knowledge, influence and innovative contributions to the food and beverage industry has been instrumental in building our strategic U.S. launch plan, moving us forward into the next phase of growth and proving that it’s possible to change the way the world eats meat, one country at a time.”

In his new role, Ruberti, the former U.S. president of Red Bull Distribution Co. and EVP of sales for Red Bull North America, both based in Santa Monica, Calif., will continue to expand the brand, backed by Superior Foods International as the company’s U.S. distribution partner.

This summer, Future Farm will begin selling its line of plant-based meat products — Future Burger, Future Sausage, Future Beef and Future Meatballs — across the United States, leveraging Superior’s resources, expertise, infrastructure and established customer relationships in the retail, club and foodservice segments to drive high value in the U.S. market and scale effectively.

“With a strong pulse on consumer trends and the expected growth within the branded meat-alternative category, we know the U.S. market is primed for Future Farm’s platform, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with brand and team who share our passion and desire to be innovative, entrepreneurial and strategic in our business, all while making a positive impact on the world,” said John Sayers, director of sales and marketing at Watsonville, Calif.-based Superior. “What the brand has accomplished already, in such a short amount of time, indicates to us that this partnership will be filled with high demand, immense growth and endless opportunities; we can’t wait to hit the ground running and not look back.”

Future Burger is a line of plant-based patties made with 100% non-GMO soy, peas, chickpeas and other clean-label whole-food ingredients, retails for a suggested $5.29 per 8-ounce 2-pack. The company is committed to using only real whole-food ingredients grown from the earth.

“We have all the key elements in place and a unique opportunity in front of us to make a substantial impact as one of the major category players — not only to deliver on what consumers are demanding from plant-based meat options, but to democratize the category and drastically reduce animal protein consumption, in the process,” noted Ruberti. “By putting people first, having a clear purpose and doing everything we can to help save the planet, we have the power to create a future we want to live in — without having to escape to Mars — and one that future generations are proud to call their own. That’s the future we’re here to create, and we will do our best to make it happen.”

Future Farm’s upcoming innovations are expected to encompass various meat, poultry and fish offerings, in addition to ongoing opportunities to engage with the brand in emerging markets.