Tyson Meets Increased Plant-Based Demand With Brand Expansion

This summer, Tyson Foods Inc., is catering to grill masters looking to lower their red meat intake with the introduction of plant-based burger patties and sausages under its Raised & Rooted brand.

Plant-proteins enjoyed tremendous growth in 2020. Shoppers stocked up on proteins at the outset of the pandemic, and plant-based products found their way into more shopping carts when Americans were forced to eat more meals at home.

According to Tyson, plant-based protein sales increased 148% year over year, with at-home cooking increasing exponentially and consumers seeking new options in meals.

This plant-based trend is continuing right into 2021. However, while there are more plant-based options available for consumers today, few are made for those looking to fire up their grills. In an online survey of 1,004 adults conducted March 31-April 2 using the field services of Engine Insights CARAVAN, nearly half of Americans noted a desire for more satisfying plant-based options for the grill.

This is where Tyson’s expanded Raised & Rooted brand hopes to make its mark. Made from pea protein, the new soy-free plant-based burger patties and Bratwurst and Italian sausages are ground are chef inspired, with the seasoning and texture to deliver an ideal taste experience for plant and meat eaters.

“Our products are plants made meatier, and deliver the same delicious flavors, in a better-for-you alternative,” said David Ervin, VP of marketing, Raised & Rooted. “We are excited to provide people with satisfying alternative protein options perfect for any occasion.”

With 17 to 21 grams of protein per serving, the patties and sausages provide an excellent source of protein, with 75% less saturated fat than traditional options.

New Raised & Rooted brand plant-based refrigerated options are available in grocery stores nationwide and are priced competitively between $4.99 and $7.99 per package.

Introduced in 2019, the plant-based Raised & Rooted brand of fresh and frozen meat alternatives are sold at more than 10,000 retail stores in the United States and online, and through retail and foodservice operators in Europe. The product line includes plant-based nuggets and tenders in the United States, and plant-based nuggets, fries, popcorn and tortilla nachos in Europe.

“We are excited about the momentum we’ve built over the past year, fueled by our growth at retail, and our ability to continue to meet consumers’ demands,” added Ervin. “Raised & Rooted was created to provide plant-based options for everyone, and our new products are the next step toward meeting that goal while remaining steadfast to our commitment to providing great-tasting alternative options.”

Additional new product innovations in the Raised & Rooted brand are slated to come later this summer.

Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Based in Springdale, Ark., the company has 139,000 employees.