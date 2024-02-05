Giant Food 1st Community Pharmacy to Offer CPR Certification

Giant Food is widening its health outreach efforts by offering a new CPR certification program through its pharmacy arm. The Ahold Delhaize-owned grocer announced the addition of the service that will be offered to businesses and organizations across its footprint in the Washington, D.C. area.

CPR certification programs will be led by certified pharmacists at a participating group’s location. According to the retailer, Giant is the first community pharmacy to offer that kind of service.

"We believe it's critical to have the skills necessary to respond to life threatening emergencies," explained Paul Zvaleny, director of pharmacy operations. "With the launch of this program, we hope to reach and teach as many individuals and organizations in our communities as possible to share these important lifesaving skills, in a convenient and accessible way. Cardiac arrest can happen at anytime, anywhere and learning how to perform CPR will improve the chances of survival."

Through the course, participants will learn the proper way to perform chest compressions and rescue breathing for adults, children and infants and will get trained on the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), in accordance with recommendations from the American Heart Association. The program is available for groups of six or more people and costs start at $69.99 per person. Certifications will last two years.

The program reflects Giant Foods’ “Better Neighbor” commitment and its new “This is Home” brand campaign that highlights the grocer’s role as a community resource.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.