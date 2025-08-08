Giant Eagle Pharmacy Now Part of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Retailer Network
“Our goal is to dramatically reduce the cost of drugs,” noted Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and co-founder of Dallas-based Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., “but we also think that it is just as important to introduce transparency to the pricing of drugs so patients know they are getting a fair price. Partnerships with retailers like Giant Eagle Pharmacy help us move our mission forward.”
“We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drug store business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care,” said Bill Artman, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. “Being part of the Cost Plus Drugs network ensures that our services are available to as many people across our communities as possible.”
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.