Giant Eagle Pharmacy Now Part of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Retailer Network

Program now in place at more than 200 of grocery retailer’s locations across 5 states
Giant Eagle customers who participate in the Cost Plus Drugs program can now get qualifying prescriptions at one of more than 200 Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

Giant Eagle Inc. is the latest pharmacy to join the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs retailer network. Customers of the retailer who participate in the Cost Plus Drugs program can now get qualifying prescriptions at one of more than 200 Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. 

The goal of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is to offer safe medicines at the lowest possible price. The company negotiates drug prices directly with manufacturers and provides patients with transparency on the costs. The company’s Team Cuban Card pharmacy benefit card can be used at Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations, as well as at all other Cost Plus Drugs affiliate pharmacies. 

“Our goal is to dramatically reduce the cost of drugs,” noted Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and co-founder of Dallas-based Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., “but we also think that it is just as important to introduce transparency to the pricing of drugs so patients know they are getting a fair price. Partnerships with retailers like Giant Eagle Pharmacy help us move our mission forward.”

“We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drug store business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care,” said Bill Artman, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. “Being part of the Cost Plus Drugs network ensures that our services are available to as many people across our communities as possible.”

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

