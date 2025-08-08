Giant Eagle Pharmacy Now Part of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Retailer Network

Giant Eagle customers who participate in the Cost Plus Drugs program can now get qualifying prescriptions at one of more than 200 Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

Giant Eagle Inc. is the latest pharmacy to join the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs retailer network. Customers of the retailer who participate in the Cost Plus Drugs program can now get qualifying prescriptions at one of more than 200 Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

The goal of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is to offer safe medicines at the lowest possible price. The company negotiates drug prices directly with manufacturers and provides patients with transparency on the costs. The company’s Team Cuban Card pharmacy benefit card can be used at Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations, as well as at all other Cost Plus Drugs affiliate pharmacies.

