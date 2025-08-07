Soda Health Expands to Publix

“Expanding our network to include Publix is an exciting step forward in delivering on our mission of whole-person health,” said Jared Childs, vice president of business development at Soda Health.

Childs added, “We’re committed to making healthy choices more accessible — and that includes enabling our members to use their benefits at retailers they trust and earning rewards for taking care of their health.”

This retail expansion supports health plans in the Southeast that are looking to drive better health outcomes and member engagement by ensuring benefit accessibility through favorite, familiar and trusted retail channels. With Publix’s expansive footprint Soda Health continues its nationwide growth, delivering seamless benefit access for Americans receiving Medicare, Medicaid and employer-sponsored benefits, Soda Health said.

Soda Health said it continues to lead in creating an exceptional member experience across food, pharmacy and wellness benefit categories, giving people greater flexibility in how and where they use their benefits. The availability of &more cards at Publix reflects Soda Health’s commitment to building a comprehensive, accessible and member-centered retail network.

This article was originally published by sister brand Drug Store News.