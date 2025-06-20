 Skip to main content

Walmart Offers Personalized Nutrition to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Members

Retailer joins forces with Soda Health to help shoppers navigate food choices and lifestyle changes
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Tigard, Oregon, USA - Sep 16, 2019: The Produce Department in a Walmart Supercenter in Tigard, Oregon.; Shutterstock ID 1507404746
Walmart is collaborating with Soda Health to offer access to groceries that align with shoppers’ wellness goals.

America’s largest retailer, Walmart, has teamed with Soda Health, a health technology company focused on smarter health benefits administration, to launch the Walmart Everyday Health Signals program to select Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members. The initiative helps participating Flex card members’ wellness efforts by providing personalized nutrition and guidance based on retail shopping insights and analysis.

The Walmart Everyday Health Signals program is designed to support day-to-day decisions for better health and well-being. By using real-time retail insights and targeted benefit delivery, the program addresses key population health challenges by meeting people where they are in their everyday shopping journeys.

Members who enroll in the program can opt in to receive personalized nutrition and wellness insights based on their shopping patterns on Walmart.com. This includes key nutritional information for purchases like fruits and vegetables and identifying products to help reach wellness goals, along with customized healthy recipes and shopping lists. These data-driven insights are generated only when members opt in to participate.

The program enables eligible health plan members to enjoy personalized health and benefit plan offerings. Participating members who opt in receive direct access to the following real-time engagement tools:

  • After selecting a wellness objective, members will receive guidance tailored to their goals and personal shopping habits.
  • Members will be provided data-driven guidance to help navigate food choices and lifestyle changes.
  • Information may also be used by health plans to identify additional benefits that support members’ overall health and wellness. For example, insights may be used by plans to facilitate care coordination and identify additional benefits in support of a member’s overall health and wellness

“At Walmart, we're focused on making it easier for individuals and families to access the everyday foods that support their health and well-being,” said Pravene Nath, MD, group director, consumer health and data solutions at Walmart. “Through our work with Soda Health, we’re helping members and other plan participants access personalized insights and groceries that align with their wellness goals. Together, we’re creating affordable, scalable solutions that address both individual health and broader community needs.”

“Our collaboration with Walmart demonstrates how the retail and health care sectors can work together to improve population health — starting with nutrition,” said Robby Knight, co-founder and CEO of Soda Health, which is based in Bentonville, Ark. “Soda Health is helping to create connections between health plans and retailers to serve their members better by using opt-in data to personalize interventions. As the focus increasingly turns toward the role of food as medicine, programs like this will help define better ways of improving outcomes and reducing the cost of care.”

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

