Walmart Offers Personalized Nutrition to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Members

Walmart is collaborating with Soda Health to offer access to groceries that align with shoppers’ wellness goals.

America’s largest retailer, Walmart, has teamed with Soda Health, a health technology company focused on smarter health benefits administration, to launch the Walmart Everyday Health Signals program to select Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members. The initiative helps participating Flex card members’ wellness efforts by providing personalized nutrition and guidance based on retail shopping insights and analysis.

The Walmart Everyday Health Signals program is designed to support day-to-day decisions for better health and well-being. By using real-time retail insights and targeted benefit delivery, the program addresses key population health challenges by meeting people where they are in their everyday shopping journeys.

Members who enroll in the program can opt in to receive personalized nutrition and wellness insights based on their shopping patterns on Walmart.com. This includes key nutritional information for purchases like fruits and vegetables and identifying products to help reach wellness goals, along with customized healthy recipes and shopping lists. These data-driven insights are generated only when members opt in to participate.