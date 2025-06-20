Walmart Offers Personalized Nutrition to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Members
The program enables eligible health plan members to enjoy personalized health and benefit plan offerings. Participating members who opt in receive direct access to the following real-time engagement tools:
- After selecting a wellness objective, members will receive guidance tailored to their goals and personal shopping habits.
- Members will be provided data-driven guidance to help navigate food choices and lifestyle changes.
- Information may also be used by health plans to identify additional benefits that support members’ overall health and wellness. For example, insights may be used by plans to facilitate care coordination and identify additional benefits in support of a member’s overall health and wellness
“At Walmart, we're focused on making it easier for individuals and families to access the everyday foods that support their health and well-being,” said Pravene Nath, MD, group director, consumer health and data solutions at Walmart. “Through our work with Soda Health, we’re helping members and other plan participants access personalized insights and groceries that align with their wellness goals. Together, we’re creating affordable, scalable solutions that address both individual health and broader community needs.”
“Our collaboration with Walmart demonstrates how the retail and health care sectors can work together to improve population health — starting with nutrition,” said Robby Knight, co-founder and CEO of Soda Health, which is based in Bentonville, Ark. “Soda Health is helping to create connections between health plans and retailers to serve their members better by using opt-in data to personalize interventions. As the focus increasingly turns toward the role of food as medicine, programs like this will help define better ways of improving outcomes and reducing the cost of care.”
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.