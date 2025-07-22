Better-for-You Brands Unite to Create the Good Food Collective
The collective's first major initiative focuses on improving nutrition labels. Earlier this month, the GFC submitted a formal comment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's proposed rule on Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labeling, emphasizing the need for more effective consumer-friendly warnings and education for products high in added sugars, sodium and saturated fats.
Boulder, Colo.-based branding and design agency Interact Brands, a fellow GFC member, created a proposed label including a graphic QR code from which consumers can easily access nutritional information and learn about the risks of consuming excess added sugars, sodium and saturated fats.
The group submitted its recommendations for an alternative nutrition label before the FDA's public-comment deadline, which closed on July 15.
Meanwhile, GFC has a goal of recruiting at least 30 members by the end of 2025.
Other current members include Actual Veggies, Sweet Nothings, Daily Crunch, Rudi's Bakery, New Primal, Dr. Praeger's, Sunnie, Little Sesame, Harken Sweets, Lentiful, Paktli, Sattva Vida, Brass Roots, I Eat My Greens, Globowl, Huxley, ZICO, Plantstrong and Culture Pop Soda.